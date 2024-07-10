Loot in Berhampur: 15 kg silver and 150 gm gold taken from jeweller

Berhampur: Bag full of jewellery has been looted from a jeweller. The robbers took a total of 15 kg of silver and 150 gm of gold. An FIR has been filed regarding the large-scale theft from the jeweller in the Chamakhandi Police Station limits.

The robbery reportedly happened at Kusasthali locality and the victim has been identified to be Surendra Senapati hailing from Purusottampur locality.

As per reports, the jeweller Surendra left home in a scooty for business carrying a bag filled with 15 kgs of silver and 150gm of gold. He then went to have his breakfast leaving the bag in his scooty near Kusasthali square of Narendrapur village.

All of a sudden, two boys riding a bike came and took away the bag filled with jewellery. The incident was then informed to the police. The ASI Arun Kumar Rout then reached the scene and started investigation as ordered by the Chamakhandi Police In-charge Deepika Devi. They have started the probe by going through the CCTV camera of the nearby area says report.