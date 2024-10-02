Loot after gangrape in Bhubaneswar: 3 accused including man who lived in same apartment arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police successfully arrested three accused persons involved in the loot after gangrape case reported in Maitri Vihar area of Bhubaneswar City, informed Twin City Police Commissioner S Debadatta Singh.

Addressing a press meet this afternoon, the Police Commissioner said the media persons that the investigation was very challenging as no one had seen the accused persons nor there was any clue to identify them.

However, we took it as a challenge and cracked successfully by arresting three persons – Bikash Naik of Nayagarha, at present living at Hatiasuni of Saliasahi, Jaga Singh of Mayurbhanj, at present living at Rebati Nagar in Dhauli, and Tukuna Nayak of Nayagarh, at present living in Maitri Vihar.

The CP said the media persons that the victim lady is staying at Nila Madhaba Nibash i.e Biju Pakka Ghara multi storied building allotted for displaced Basti people.

On the night of September 29/30, accused persons Tukuna, Jaga and Bikash were present inside the campus as the house of Tukuna is situated inside the same premises, he said adding that at about 2 A.M the victim took her dinner and went to sleep.

“Finding the balcony door open, the accused Bikash and Jaga effected their entry in the house by scaling the balcony and on the point of knife terrorized the victim. They snatched away the mobile phones and also sexually assaulted the complainant while Tukuna was standing outside the house,” Debadatta Singh said adding that a day before the crime, the accused had stolen victim’s another mobile phone from the house.

Accused Jaga and Bikash have tainted track record and previous criminal antecedent. While seven cases have been registered against Bikash at different police stations, six cases have been filed against Jaga.

Four mobile phones, wearing apparels of accused persons, one knife, biological exhibits and one blue color Honda Activa were seized from the possessions of the accused persons.

The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court after their medical test and document works, said sources adding that the statement of the victim woman has been recorded. Besides, her medical examination also has been conducted.