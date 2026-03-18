Long-billed vulture chick born in Nandankanan

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Baranga: In a significant boost to wildlife conservation efforts, Nandankanan Zoological Park has welcomed the birth of a long-billed vulture chick at its vulture breeding centre in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

The chick successfully hatched from its egg on March 11. According to zoo authorities, the egg was laid on January 16, and the hatching process was completed without complications. The newborn is currently healthy and is being kept under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance to ensure its safety and well-being.

With this new addition, the number of long-billed vultures at the zoo has increased to 11, marking a positive step in the conservation of this endangered species.

Meanwhile, the zoo authorities have also reinforced preparations to tackle the heatwave. With rising temperatures being felt as early as February, special measures have been taken in place to safeguard the animals and birds.

Notably, the vulture breeding centre at Nandankanan was established in 2012 under the supervision of the Central Zoo Authority.

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