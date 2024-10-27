Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to inaugurate KIIT School of Public Policy in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has reached Bhubaneswar to inaugurate KIIT School of Public Policy at KIIT Convention Centre in Patia in Bhubaneswar.



KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanata welcomed Om Birla after reaching at Bhubaneswar Airport.

The inauguration ceremony of KIIT School of Public Policy will be held in the evening at the KIIT campus. Along with the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Surama Padhy, speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Cheif Minister of Odisha, Prithviraj Harichandan, Minister of Law and Aparajita Sarangi, MP of Bhubaneswar will be present in the occasion.

Esteemed personalities including Otto Ramon Sonnenholzner Sper, Former Vice-President of Eucador, Shombi Sharp, UN resident co-ordinator in India, Dr Jafar Javan, Director, UNSSC, Turin in Italy, Padma Shri awardee Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, actor and film director, Nutan Kapoor Mahawar, IFS, Additional Secretary, ICWA and Akshay Mathur, Senior Director, Asia Society Policy Institute will also be present.

KIIT School pf Public Policy is a visionary initiative in collaboration with the United Nations System Staff College and Indian Council of World Affairs.

It aims to be a hub of research, learning, advocacy in public policy, shaping future leaders for India and beyond.

After visiting the KIIT and KISS campus, the Hon’ble Chief guest and the guests will be blessing 40,000 tribal students at KISS campus.