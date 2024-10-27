Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurates KIIT School of Public Policy, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today inaugurates KIIT School of Public Policy, a milestone for the future of policy and governance education in India.

The Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurated the KIIT School of Public Policy in the presence of Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other dignitaries which includes Otto Ramon Sonnenholzner Sper, former Vice-President of Eucador, Shombi Sharp, UN resident co-ordinator in India, Dr Jafar Javan, Director, UNSSC, Turin in Italy, Padma Shri awardee Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, actor and film director, Nutan Kapoor Mahawar, IFS, Additional Secretary, ICWA and Akshay Mathur, Senior Director, Asia Society Policy Institute.

In his address, Birla shared his thoughts on the necessity of public policy education for India’s progress and expressing kind words about my dedication to empowering society. He emphasized how such knowledge nurtures leaders who serve society with wisdom and compassion.

The KIIT School of Public Policy, which is a visionary initiative in collaboration with the United Nations System Staff College and Indian Council of World Affairs, is expected to foster research, innovation, and nation-building, preparing future leaders to drive positive change. It aims to be a hub of research, learning, advocacy in public policy, shaping future leaders for India and beyond.

After inaugurating the KIIT School of Public Policy, the guests also visited the KISS campus and interacted and blessed the 40,000 tribal students of the institute. Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanata welcomed them all.