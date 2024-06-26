Loco pilot in Rourkela of Odisha kidnapped and looted, culprits caught

Rourkela: In a shocking incident a loco pilot in Rourkela of Odisha has been kidnapped and looted said reports of Wednesday.

According to reports, the three miscreants involved in the kidnapping and loot have been arrested from Bhubaneswar from Chandaka police station limits.

A car, looted gold chain and money has been seized from the three culprits, police sources said. The police is questioning the three arrested persons. Further details awaited in this regard.

Recently on June 5, a doctor had been kidnapped from Kalimela and was rescued from Karnataka by the police. The SP of Malkangiri had informed in this regard.

A doctor went missing in Malkangari’s Kalimela. He was allegedly kidnapped by Maoists, an investigation has been launched into the abduction. Kalimela Police has started an investigation.

The police went to the accommodation of the missing doctor Amlan Kumar Bhoi and investigated. While an old mobile was found at the scene, a poster in the name of a militant was seized from the doctor’s quarters.

The poster mentions shortage of doctors and disruption of patient care at the Community Health Centre (CHC), said Malkangiri SP. However, the police have started an investigation after analyzing the situation of the family. The family has complained to the District Magistrate that the doctor was abducted by Maoists. On the other hand, the father of the abducted doctor has requested the Kandhamal District Collector to make arrangements for his son’s safe return.

District Collector Ashish Patil had assured that he will talk to the Malkangari District Collector and give full cooperation. Amlan Bhoi, a doctor from Tikabali town in Kandhamal district, was working at Kalimela community health center in Malkangari district for the last six months.

Also Read: Kalimela Doctor Abducted By Maoists In Malkangiri