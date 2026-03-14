Locals clash with police during protest in Mayurbhanj; 34 arrested

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Mayurbhanj: As man as 34 people were arrested in the riots incident over misbehavior of a minor girl under the Tiring police station area of ​​Mayurbhanj district.

Yesterday, the villagers clashed with police and vandalized the Tahsildar’s vehicle on NH-220 in Bahalda over the alleged misbehavior of a minor girl.

The agitated people blocked the road by making the victim lie on a bed. They demanded justice for the victim and arrest of the accused.

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According to the reports, the agitated villagers attacked the police and vandalized the Tahsildar’s vehicle when the authorities tried to meditate and persuade then to revoke the blockade.

Nine policemen were injured in the attack. The police had registered two cases for vandalizing the Tahsildar’s vehicle and attacking the police. The police have arrested 34 attackers in this incident. They will be tried in court today.