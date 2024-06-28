Locals avoid newly constructed road in Odisha as electricity wire lies extremely low

Sonepur: The 11 KV power lines are hanging dangerously low on the main road. Any person passing through the said road may come in contact with the electric wire at any moment and get electrocuted.

According to reports, the road has been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. On the other hand, the high level bridge has also been constructed.

The 11 KV power poles and wires are dangerously low-lying. It has been reported that the electric wire is hanging low on the road under Birmaharajpur block of Sonepur district.

The locals informed the electricity department to fix this dangerous power line, but no action has been taken so far. As a result, the movement of people passing through this road has been stopped. There is a general demand to fix this dangerous power line immediately.