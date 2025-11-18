Listen to common man with patience and solve their problems, this is the foundation of good governance: Odisha CM to District Collector and SP

Bhubaneswar: No matter what position we hold, we are all dedicated to public service and we are accountable to the public for our actions. Therefore, you should interact with the people, listen to the common man with patience and try to solve their problems, this is the foundation of good governance, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today while inaugurating the two-day joint conference of District Collectors and Superintendent of Police (SP).

In his address, the Chief Minister said that our government has implemented and is implementing many developmental programmes for the welfare of the state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas” mantra.

“No matter how innovative the scheme is, its real success depends on its proper implementation. Therefore, for the benefit of the people, everyone should be honest and dedicated and work tirelessly day and night to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme through coordination,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that our government is now going to set up industries in 30 districts of the state. He directed the District Collectors to provide all possible assistance to the entrepreneurs in the field of setting up industries within the framework of the policies and rules.

Majhi said that under the government’s new program Mission PoWaR (Power, Water, and Roads) with the target to provide daily roads, electricity and drinking water to every village in the state by 2027. The Chief Minister advised the District Collectors to work in mission mode to complete this target within the stipulated time.

He advised the District Collectors to regularly monitor the progress of the implementation of the schemes along with the decisions and announcements taken at the government level. Along with this, the Chief Minister asked the District Collectors to focus on reviewing the expenditure and progress of the programs and schemes once in every three to four months, strictly preventing smuggling of minor minerals, tightening enforcement against smuggled liquor, providing legal assistance to the tribal communities in tribal-dominated districts in the collection and sale of minor forest products, keeping a close watch on grain smuggling during the paddy harvesting season, etc.

The Chief Minister called upon the District Collectors to make efforts to bring corruption-free and clean governance at all levels by properly utilizing their powers. He advised that all government documents, notices, statements and advertisements at the district and block levels should be made in Odia and that public representatives coming to the office should be treated with respect and courtesy.

Deputy Chief Minister and Women and Child Development Minister Prabhati Parida said that if the pace of the government and administration does not remain parallel, the benefits of the schemes will not reach the last beneficiary of the society. Therefore, the people’s government should implement all the schemes and programs intended for the people at the right time and reach the people.

Thanking them for the successful implementation of many welfare programs in the past 16 months, she said that you should visit the block areas regularly, listen to the problems of the people and take action against them.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that in the last one and a half years, many welfare schemes have been successfully implemented for the people of the state. He advised them to go to the people and assess the situation and take appropriate steps to provide basic amenities and public services to them. He said that the Revenue Department is the backbone of the government. Amendments have been made in the Revenue Laws to make revenue services more convenient for the common man. This has helped to alleviate the problems of the people. He asked for immediate implementation of all the proposals for revenue village status in the districts, expediting the process of granting forest land rights to tribal people, providing proper relief and rehabilitation to the displaced people during land acquisition, and providing a People Friendly Administration to the common people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja advised the District Collectors that the administration should reach every place at the grassroots level and care should be taken to provide services to every citizen with due respect.