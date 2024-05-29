Liquor shops, bars closed 78 hours ahead of polls in Jajpur

Jajpur: Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, the district Collector of Jajpur has taken action regarding shutting down of the liquor shops and bars in the district ahead of the upcoming polls.

On the orders of the District Collector, the Excise officials sealed liquor shops and bars 78 hours ahead of the general elections in the district.

It is to be noted that the general elections will be held in Jajpur district on June 1 in the last phase of Odisha polls.

To make the election free and fair, the district administration has closed all the liquor shops and bars in the district from 10 am today.

