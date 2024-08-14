Lion ‘Krish’ dies at Nandankanan, Zoological Park authorities mourn

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a sad news for the animal lovers, Lion ‘Krish’ died at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar due to old age, informed the Zoo authorities on Wednesday.

As informed by the Zoo authorities, lion ‘Krish’ was an aged zoo born male hybrid lion. It was born on June 16, 2004 at Nandankanan Zoological Park. He sired two litters with Radha in which two surviving offsprings Kalpana (23-07-2015) and Jeet (06-03-2017).

Because of old age, it was losing its body condition, from July 26, 2024, it was seen with emaciation, general weakness and reduced appetite, said the officials in a press release adding that it was continuously under geriatric palliative treatment.

The officials further said that during last one week ‘Krish’ was unable to get up and mostly lying in recumbency. Despite the best efforts of our dedicated veterinary and support team, the lion’s condition continued to decline and finally he breathed his last today around 9 AM at ripe old age of 20 years 1 month 28 days.

