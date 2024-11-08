Link failure affects online services at Post Offices across Odisha for 3 days, people face massive inconvenience

Bhubaneswar: Undoubtedly, people blindly trust the India Post Office unlike other private organizations and depend on it for different services, be it online or offline. However, thousands of people faced massive inconveniences due to failure of links at different Post Offices across Odisha, including at the District Headquarters and office of the Chief Post Master General in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the online services at the Post Offices across the State have come to a grinding halt for the last three days due to failure of links. People who visited the post offices from far-off places for different online works had to return back as they were told by the staffs that there was no link.

It is said that the post offices faced link failure since 11.40 AM of Wednesday. However, the concerned officials are yet to issue any press release clarifying why there is failure of links, when the problems will be solved and when the online services would resume.

Meanwhile, people demanded immediate restoration of the online services of the post offices so that they can complete their works at the earliest possible time.

Also Read: White Coat Ceremony Held For New MBBS And BDS Batch At KIMS