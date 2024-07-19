Lightning strike leaves 13 women injured in Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: A total of 13 women were injured while two of them were critical in a lightning strike at Dhanpura village in Nabarangpur district on Friday.

Over 15 women were reportedly transplanting paddy saplings in a field at Dhanpura village this afternoon. However, a heavily rainfall along with strong lightning occurred in the area. Lightning struck 13 of them leaving them unconscious on the spot.

Soon, they were rushed them to Umerkote Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment. Later, two of them were shifted to the Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital as their health condition was critical.

The injured women have been identified as Manchabati Kandhapan, Dhanmati Kandhapan, Satyabati Kandhapan, Rukmani Kandhapan, Nikita Kandhapa, Ratnabati Kandhapan, Gomati Kandhapan, Mangri Ganda, Mandana Ganda, Parbati Bhatra, Laxmi Munda, Mina Munda, and Rekha Kandhapan.

The critically injured persons were identified as Nikita Kandhapan and Parbati Bhatra.

