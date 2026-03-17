Lightning strike during Kalbaisakhi burns down house in Jaleswar; family escapes narrowly

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Jaleswar: A house was completely gutted in a fire caused by a lightning strike during a Kalbaisakhi storm, while the family members narrowly escaped death. The fire reduced all household belongings to ashes, including furniture, paddy, rice, and cash. Nine goats and five chickens were also burnt alive in the incident.

The shocking incident occurred at Banshrigram village under Sartha Panchayat in the Singla police station area of Balasore district of Odisha. According to reports, lightning struck near the house of Gobardhan Dhada late at night, triggering a sudden fire in the house.

As the fire broke out, the family members ran out of the house in panic to save their lives. Within a short time, the house was engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.

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Local residents and family members tried to douse the fire but failed to bring it under control. After receiving information, the Balasore Fire Services reached the spot. However, by the time they arrived, the house had already been reduced to ashes.

It is estimated that property worth more than Rs 5 lakh was destroyed in the fire. As Gobardhan’s family belongs to a very poor background, they have appealed to the government to provide immediate financial assistance.