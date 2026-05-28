Lightning strike claims woman’s life in Malkangiri, husband critical

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Malkangiri: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman died and her husband sustained critical injuries after they were struck by lightning at Maharaja Palli village under Kalimela block of Malkangiri district today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Enki Madkami (35) and her husband, Bhima Madkami (37,.

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Reportedly, the couple was working in an agricultural field when lightning struck a nearby Mahua tree so severely that it had impact on them. Following which, Enki died on the spot while Bhima sustained serious injuries.

Later, Bhima was taken to the MV-79 Health Centre for treatment.