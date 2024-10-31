Light to moderate rain to lash in these districts of Odisha for next three days, predicts IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some districts of Odisha during the next three days.

According to the IMD, the light to moderate rain will continue till November 3 and thereafter dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha for two days.

Check below IMD’s day and district-wise forecast:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 01.11.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 01.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 02.11.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 02.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 03.11.2024):