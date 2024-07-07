Light to moderate rain, thundershower with lightning to occur in 12 districts; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning likely to affect as many as 12 districts of Odisha today, informed the Duty Officer of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning is likely to affect some parts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Dhenkanl, Cuttack (including Cuttack City), Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Boudh within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, said the Duty Officer.

The weather department also issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall over one or two places in districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam,Puri and Khurda till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

It also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri.

During this period of time, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati, predicted the weatherman.