Light rains in these districts in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: As the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal weakens into a depression it is showing its effect in the form of light rains in Odisha. A yellow warning has been issued to as many as 12 districts in Odisha by the regional centre of IMD.

Some parts of the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati are likely to be affected by light rains said the Indian Meteorological Department.

The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal which was initially expected to intensify into a cyclonic circulation weakened and turned to a depression as it approaches the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The deep depression after turning into cyclone would have been named ‘Fengal’.

Also Read: Indian Navy Day To Be Celebrated On Dec 4 Off The Coast Of Puri