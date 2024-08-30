Life imprisonment to be awarded for illegal liquor trading in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: Following the Chikiti liquor tragedy in Odisha, the Excise Department has swung into action. Raids are being conducted regularly to check illegal liquor trading. Meanwhile the Excise Department has proposed life imprisonment for illegal liquor trading. Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhola informed about this.

As per reports, soon amendment will be brought in the Odisha Excise Act in which life imprisonment will be awarded for illegal liquor trade. This has been proposed by the department. The Excise Commissioner informed about this.

As per reports, under special drive extensive raids are being conducted in Berhampur, Balasore, Ganjam, Cuttack and Choudwar.

Illegal liquor dens are being bulldozed. Large amount of illegal liquor and liquor making raw materials have been destroyed. Persons involved in illegal trading of liquor are being arrested. Also, the vehicles used in it are being seized.

It is to be noted that on last August 26, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan had said that raids will be continued till until illegal liquor trading is stopped. He said that government will take strong steps to shut the illegal liquor trading smuggling network.