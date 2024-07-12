Licence of bars in Bhubaneswar to be cancelled for flouting norms, warns Excise Department

Bhubaneswar: Licence of bars in Bhubaneswar will be cancelled for flouting norms, warned the Excise Department of Odisha government. The warning has been issued following a recent crackdown on all the bars of the city.

Acting on the allegation of violation of the rules and guidelines by some bars, the Excise department officials conducted raids on each and every bar of the State Capital City recently. Officials from different districts were mobilised to carry out the raids.

During the raids and inspection officials found two bars flouting the norms set for the bars of the city, said sources adding that it has been decided to take strict action against them and impose hefty fines on those bars.

Speaking about the development, Excise Commissioner Narsingh Bhol said that no bar except those who take prior permission will be allowed to stay open for extra hours. Besides, they have to ensure a safe working environment mostly for female employees.

The licence of bars will be cancelled for flouting norms which includes mistreatment or exploitation of female employees, Bhol warned.