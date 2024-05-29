Let me assure the PM that I am in perfect health: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, watch

Bhubaneswar: Let me assure the Prime Minister that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in our State for the last one month, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a press meet on Wednesday. The CM said it answering to the PM’s concern about his health.

“I understand that the Prime Minister in a public meeting has stated that I am in bad health and he wants to institute an inquiry to inquire this matter. If he was so concerned about my health and he has stated publicly before, that I am a good friend of him all he has to do that he could have picked up the telephone and ring me up and asked me about my health,” the BJD supremo said.

“I understand that a number of people in the Bharatiya Janata Party from Odisha and Delhi have been spreading rumour about my health for the last 10 years. Let me assure the Prime Minister that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in our state for the last one month,” Patnaik also said.

The suggested, “Instead of concerning about such rumours he (the PM) should concentrate on the revision of the coal royalty for our State and also our demand for the special category status which we have been bagging for years. This will benefit the people of Odisha with all that funding,” the CM said.

“Now if you will excuse me I have to leave for Nimapada where I am campaigning,” Naveen Patnaik said in the press meet.

Reacting over PM’s suggestion of forming a committee, the CM said, “If he is to form a committee, I suggest he form a committee to look for the people who are spreading such false rumours about my health.”

Watch the video here: