Leopard spotted on road near Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada

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Nuapada: A leopard was reportedly spotted roaming along the Sunabeda–Jamgaon road inside the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district.

As per eyewitnesses, some youths spotted a leopard on the road while travelling from Jamgaon to Sunabeda in a four-wheeler. They immediately recorded a video of the leopard on their mobile phones. The incident caused panic among local travellers.

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The presence of various wild animals has been observed in the Sunabeda Sanctuary area in the past as well. However, concerns among the people have mounted following incidents of a leopard roaming near human settlements and on the main road.

The Local residents have informed the Forest Department about the matter and demanded that the tiger’s movements be monitored and take necessary measures. The Forest Department has also advised people to remain alert and avoid traveling alone along forest roads.