Leopard Spotted in Nuapada district, Locals Panic, Watch

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Nuapada: A leopard roaming near a village in Nuapada district of Odisha has triggered panic among the locals. The big cat was spotted on the Khutbanbhera-Patora main road.

As per reports, a person was travelling by car on the road at night when he suddenly noticed the leopard on the roadside. He stopped his vehicle and recorded a video of the animal in the car’s headlight. Later, the leopard was seen crossing the road and moving away.

After the video of the leopard surfaced, residents of nearby villages are scared to use the road, especially during night hours. Locals are in a state of fear after seeing the leopard near human habitation.

Meanwhile, there is curiosity among locals about where the leopard came from and where it is now. Locals expect the forest department to keep a watch on the situation and track the movement of the leopard.

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The sighting of the wild animal near the village has made it necessary for people to remain alert.

Watch the video here:

Watch: Leopard spotted on Khutbanbhera-Patora road in Nuapada; man records video in car headlight, villagers scared to use road at night.#Nuapada #LeopardSighting #Odisha #kalingatv pic.twitter.com/JgN4k2Y9fW — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) September 28, 2026