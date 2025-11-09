Leopard spotted crossing road in Kandhamal, Locals panic

Advertisement

Kandhamal: A leopard was seen crossing the road at Gadiapada Boudh border under Khajuripada block in Kandhamal district. The sighting of the leopard has caused locals to panic of the danger. A footage of the leopard crossing the road is going viral.

According to sources, a biker spotted the tiger while it was crossing the road. The biker narrowly escaped from imminent danger as the tiger could not see him. All this was recorded by a person sitting in a car passing through Phulbani. The video is now going viral.

Advertisement

Phulbani Forest Officer Asalata Digal said that we will go to the area tomorrow and investigate the tiger’s footprints. We will make people aware of this and also keep an eye on the tiger’s movements, said the forest officer.