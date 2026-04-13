Leopard skin seized in Nabarangpur, five arrested

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Nabarangpur: The Dabugaon Forest Division in Nabarangpur district arrested five persons after seizing a leopard skin from their possessions on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arjun Harijan, Mihir Harijan, Shiva Kalar, Kedarnath Bisoyi, and Baichandra Mangli.

Following the instructions of Divisional Forest Officer Shubhendu Prasad Behera, a team of forest personnel under the leadership of Assistant Conservator of Forest Divyamadhuri Sethi conducted a raid in the Sikili Reserve Forest under Dabugaon block of the district.

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During the raid, the forest officials seized a leopard skin, two motorcycles bearing registration numbers OD 24P 2425 and OD 24F 6562 from the possessions of the arrested persons.

Later, a case was registered at the Dabugaon Forest Range Office (Case No. 1/2026-27), and the arrested persons were forwarded to the court.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

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