Leopard sighting triggers panic near Ratanei temple in Digapahandi

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Digapahandi: Fear spread among residents after a leopard was reportedly spotted near the hills close to Ratanei Temple on the Digapahandi-Chikiti road of Odisha.

According to the reports, a person allegedly recorded a video of the leopard roaming in the area late on Saturday night. The video has now gone viral on social media, creating panic among people living nearby.

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After receiving information about the incident, forest department officials reached the spot and started an investigation. Officials are verifying the authenticity of the viral video and monitoring the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Locals have been advised to remain alert and avoid venturing into isolated areas near the hills until the situation becomes clear.