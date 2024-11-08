Leopard rescued after 10 hours operation in Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau
leopard
Representational image

Dhenkanal: The forest officials rescued a five-year-old leopard after a long ten hours struggle on Friday morning as it fell into the trap net laid to catch wild boars in the Bhuluka hills  near Asanbahali village under Ghageramunda panchayat in the Mahabirod Forest Range in Dhenkanal.

According to sources, the feline was tranquilized by a rescue team. The leopard was then shifted to Nandankanan in a special vehicle. A team consisting of experts from Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul and Kapilash  were called in for tranquilizing the ferocious animal. The operation also included 50 other officials and staff of the forest range along with the police.

After the leopard was tranquilized, three knots of the trap net were cut and the feline was rescued. It was treated at first then it will be sent to  Nandankanan  in a special vehicle.

