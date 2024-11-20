Leopard meat eating case in Odisha: Two poachers arrested, 2 on the run in Nuapada

Nuapada: A special team of Komna forest officials caught two poachers this morning after launching a manhunt to nab the poachers in the leopard meat eating case in Deodhar village of Nuapada district on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the a special team of Komana forest department led by Aziz Khan, Sub-divisional forest officer, Khariar, Nuapada raided the houses of Pustam Chinda and Hrushikesh Chinda. They recovered a leopard’s head, tail, skin and meat during the raid and arrested the two poachers. Two more are on the run during the filing of this report.

According to sources, four poachers had set an electric trap to catch wild boars but instead of wild boar a leopard fell in the trap and died due to electrocution. The poachers then feasted on the leopard meat.