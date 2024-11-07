Leopard falls in trap set for wild boar in forest of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: A leopard reportedly fell in a trap that had been set to catch wild boars in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in the forest near Bhuluka hill.

As per reports, a leopard got entangled in a trap that had been set for wild boars on the wee hours of Thursday. The incident took place in the forest area at the foot of the Bhuluka hills near Asanbahali village under Ghageramunda panchayat in the Mahabirod Forest Range today.

After the locals witnessed the leopard fallen in the trap, they informed the Forest Department. Accordingly, a team from the Forest Department and a special team from Kapilas reached the spot to rescue the leopard.

As per the information received, the leopard will be tranquilized and then will be rescued.