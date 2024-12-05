Leopard carcass found in Rengali Dam

Deogarh: In a saddening incident for the animal lovers, a leopard’s carcass was found in the Rengali Dam near Kanthimal village in the Nuadihi section of the Reamal forest range today.

Some employees of the Forest Department spotted the carcass of the leopard floating on the water bod while they were conducting patrolling on the movement of elephants in the area.

On being informed, Deogarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Magar Dhanaji Raoso, along with senior officials of the Forest Department, reached the spot and brought the carcass of the male wild animal, which is assumed to be 2.5 year-old, ashore for further examination.

While the exact reason behind the death of the leopard is not known, the DFO said that it can be ascertained after post-mortem.