Leopard Carcass Found in Nilagiri Reserve Forest; Poaching Suspected

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Balasore: The carcass of a leopard was found near Kathagochhi under Patna beat in the Nilagiri Reserve Forest in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday morning. Forest officials suspecting it to be a case of poaching.

According to officials, a forest guard spotted the carcass during routine morning patrolling and alerted senior staff. Nilagiri Forest Officer Manuwar Khan reached the spot and began an investigation.

“The leopard appears to have been caught in a poacher’s trap and was found hanging from a tree. A noose was found around its waist,” Khan said.

Preliminary findings indicate that poachers trapped and killed the animal.

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Khan said strict action will be taken against those responsible.

“We are investigating the matter. Anyone involved in this will face stringent legal action,” he said.

A large crowd of locals gathered at the site after news of the incident spread.

Further investigation is underway.