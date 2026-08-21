Legendary Odia Singer Pranab Patnaik Passes Away, Pall Of Gloom in Music Fraternity

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Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia playback singer and Jayadev Award winner Pranab Kishore Patnaik has passed away. He was unwell for the last few days. His demise has created an irreparable void in Odisha’s art and culture world and cast a pall of gloom over the entire music fraternity.

Pranab Patnaik began his musical journey as a playback singer with the film ‘Maa’ in 1958. For decades, he enriched the Odia music industry with his melodious voice. He was not limited to film songs alone; he won the hearts of lakhs of listeners by singing Odissi, bhajans, semi-classical, modern, folk and ghazals.

For his unparalleled contribution to Odia cinema and music, he was honoured with the state’s highest film honour, the ‘Jayadev Puraskar’ in 2016.

Some of his timeless songs like “Mo Priya Tharu Kie Adhika Sundara”, “Mana Manena”, “Sita Rama Nama”, “Au Chhuana Chhuana” and “Tume Janana Ki Mu Janana” remain immensely popular even today.

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Some of his most memorable and evergreen songs:

Majhire – The most iconic song from the film Sesha Srabana

Indradhanura Saptaranga

Jabanaru Aparadha

Urmi Adhira Rupasi Chilika

He Mita He Lita

E Mo Phula Changudi

Koili Lo Kesaba Je

Pahadara Sepakhe

Aapanara Nuhen

Kede Mitha Kari

Re Atman Nidra Parihari

“Majhire” is considered one of his most memorable and timeless creations.