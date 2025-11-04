Lawyer Pitabas Panda murder case: Court allows Crime Branch to take Uma Shankar Bisoi and Kurupati Bhuyan on two-day remand

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Berhampur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Rural Magistrate court today allowed the Odisha Crime Branch to take two accused persons Uma Shankar Bisoi and Kurupati Bhuyan, who were arrested in connection with the Lawyer Pitabas Panda murder case, on a two-day remand.

Following their arrest yesterday, the Odisha Crime Branch had decided to produce the duo before the Berhampur Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court today. However, as the SDJM was absent the probe agency produced them before the Berhampur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Rural Magistrate court.

The Crime Branch team also prayed the court to take them on a four-day remand to interrogate them further over the sensational murder case. However, before allowing the probe agency to take them on a two-day remand, the court had sent the accused persons to the jail.

After getting permission, the Crime Branch team took both Uma Shankar Bisoi and Kurupati Bhuyan into its custody to question and unearth more details about the brutal murder case.

It is being alleged that Uma Shankar Bisoi arranged the shooters and supplied them with weapons and cash to murder Pitabas Panda on the night of October 6 while Kurupati Bhuyan was the notorious sharp shooter.