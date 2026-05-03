Lawlessness in Odisha has crossed all limits: LoP Naveen Patnaik

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha over the Kanasa incident.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik said, “The incident that occurred in Kanasa of Puri district clearly shows that lawlessness in Odisha has crossed all limits—what direction is the BJP government taking Odisha in?”

“The sight of miscreants banding together in broad daylight during the afternoon to brutally and mercilessly carry out a fatal attack on a young man has left the entire populace of Odisha shaken and terrified,” he added.

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Naveen further said that after attacking him brutally on the public road, the attempt to drag him openly into a vehicle and beat him to death is an extremely sensitive and heart-wrenching incident.

“Is there rule of law in Odisha, then? Due to the BJP government’s inertia and incompetence, criminals are roaming about completely fearless. Ordinary citizens have been gripped by fear and terror. The BJP government has utterly failed to ensure a safe environment for the people. People’s trust in Odisha’s governance system is on the verge of shattering. How much more disastrous does lawlessness have to become before the government wakes up from its slumber,?” he questioned.

Also Read: Naveen Patnaik Writes To Union Finance Minister Over Extreme Negligence In Banking System