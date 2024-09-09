Law Professor found dead in rented house in Cuttack under mysterious circumstances!

Cuttack: Law Professor found dead in Cuttack of Odisha in rented house under mysterious circumstances said reports on Monday.

According to reports, the Markatnagar police recovered a dead body from a house in Cuttack CDA area sector 9. The deceased was a lady professor. The deceased has been identified as Ananya Chakraborty.

It is worth mentioning, that the deceased was a lecturer at a University located in Naraj area of Cuttack. She lived in CDA area in a rented house in Sector 9. The police had rescued the professor from the house yesterday in the afternoon.

Today the post mortem shall be conducted at SCB Medical college and hospital in Cuttack. The cause of death is still unclear. Police investigation is underway. Detailed reports awaited.