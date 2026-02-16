Odisha Law Minister chairs high level meeting over ‘Ganati-Manati’ of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar

Advertisement

Puri: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan chaired a high-level meeting regarding the ‘Ganati-Manati’ (inventory and valuation) of the Srimandir Ratna Bhandar was held at his residence on February 16, 2026.

This meeting, attended by key officials including Justice Biswanath Rath (Chairman of the high-level committee) and Arabinda Padhee (SJTA Chief Administrator), focused on finalising the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and procedures for the upcoming inventory, following a recent Orissa High Court directive.

The Orissa High Court has ordered the government to finish the inventory and valuation of the Srimandir Ratna Bhandar in three months.

