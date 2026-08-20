Lathikata Tahasildar lands in Vigilance net for carrying Rs 5 lakh suspected ill-gotten cash

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Sundaragada: Based on reliable inputs, Odisha Vigilance intercepted Muralidhar Urmal, the Tahasildar- cum- Sub-Registrar of Lathikata in Sundaragada district near Rajabasa Chhak of Lathikata, while he was travelling with Rs 5 lakhs suspected ill-gotten cash.

Urmal was intercepted while he was traveling in his hired office vehicle (scorpio) from his office at Lathikata to his residential house at Rourkela.

As Urmal failed to explain satisfactorily, the source of the cash recovered from him, the entire cash Rs.5 Lakhs along with the Scorpio Vehicle was seized.

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Following this, simultaneous searches have been launched at 3 locations linked to Urmal from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle. Searches by the Vigilance team still continuing.

Further report follows.

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