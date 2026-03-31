Latest IAS reshuffle in Odisha: Govt gives new appointments to these officers

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle among the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and gave new postings to some of them.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, the Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department with additional charge of CMD, OPTCL, Chairman, Odisha State Beverages Corporation Ltd. and Principal Secretary to Government, Forests, Environment and Climate Change Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Forests, Environment and Climate Change Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, OPTCL.

Likewise, R. Santhanagopalan, the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha & Ex-officio Principal Secretary to Government, Home(Elections) Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department and Chairman, Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited.

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The additional charge of Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma as Chairman, Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited shall stand terminated from the date Santhanagopalan takes over, the notification of the department informed.

Similarly, Balwant Singh, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Tourism Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairperson, Odisha State Highway Authority.

This Department Notification No. 3949/AIS.I dated 05.02.2026 allowing Singh, IAS to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha State Highway Authority is hereby cancelled, the notification added.