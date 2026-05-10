Late-night heist in Subarnapur! Miscreants loot 47 costly mobile phones, cash from store

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Subarnapur: In a daring late-night heist, miscreants robbed around 47 expensive mobile phones and other high-value gadgets along with Rs 15, 000 cash from a shop near Birmaharajpur bus stand in Subarnapur district, Odisha.

The theft took place in Shiva Mobile near Birmaharajpur bus stand. According to the shop owner, the miscreants broke open a hole in the shop wall and looted the costly phones, which is estimated to be lakhs of Rupees.

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The shop owner came to know about the theft from the shop after he came to open the store in the morning. He has filed a complaint at the Birmaharajpur police station.

Acting on the complaint, the Birmaharajpur police reached the shop and started an investigation.

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