Last Day Of Campaigning In Odisha For Fourth Phase Of Elections

Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase of election campaigning will end today. Voting shall be held on Saturday that is June 1. Candidates of various parties, heavyweights and star campaigners will campaign with renewed energy to attract voters on the last day.

In the fourth phase of elections in the state of Odisha, voting will be held in six parliamentary constituencies and 42 assembly seats. In the fourth phase, voting will be held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats and 42 Legislative Assembly seats under it on June 1. The fate of many heavyweights will be decided.

Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Naik is contesting from Mahakalapada seat while Pratap Dev is contesting from Aul, Tusarkanti Behera from Kakatpur, Prithiranjan Ghadai from Sukinda and Ashwini Patra from Jaleswar. MP Pramila Mallik is contesting from Binjharpur seat while ruling party Chief Secretary Prashant Muduli is contesting from Jagatsinghpur.

Former Minister Prafula Samal is trying his luck from the Bhadrak seat. Former PCC President Niranjan Patnaik is contesting from Bhandaripokhari seat while BJP state President Manmohan Samal is contesting from the Chandbali seat.

In the 2019 elections, the performance of BJD was good in these seats. Out of six Lok Sabha seats, four seats went to BJD while BJP won just two seats. BJD won in Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak. BJP won in Mayurbhanj and Balasore. In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJD’s success rate was 60 percent while BJP’s success rate was 40 percent.

Similarly, BJD won 33 out of 42 assembly seats. Nine seats went to BJP’s account. Out of the nine assembly seats in Mayurbhanj district, BJP won a maximum of six seats in Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Udla, Baripada and Badasahi. The Balasore, Dhamnagar and Nilgiri seats were also closely contested. Later, in the by-election, the Balasore seat was occupied by BJD. BJD’s success rate was 78.57 percent while BJP’s success rate was 21.42 percent. The last day of campaigning in Odisha is worth keeping a watch on.