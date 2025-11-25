Last date for online form fill-up for OAVET and OMAVET exam 2026 extended

Advertisement

Cuttack: The last date for the online form fill-up for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026 and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) 2026 entrance exams has been extended, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today.

As per the notification issued by the board, the last date for the online form fill-up for the OAVET 2026 and OMAVET 2026 has been extended till December 1. “Considering the request from parents across the State to extend the registration period, the last date of registration for OAVET & OMAVET Examination, 2026 is extended till December 1, 2025. No further extensions shall be allowed after December 1: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha,” read the notification.

It is to be noted here that the online registration for OAVET-2026 and OMAVET-2026 entrance exams in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.oav.edu.in had commenced from November 12 and is slated to conclude tonight. However, the board extended the last date till December 1.

It is to be noted here that the OAVET is conducted for direct admission to Class-VI and for lateral entry to Class-VII, VIII & IX in vacant seats (Category wise) in each Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State during the academic session 2026-27.

Likewise, the OMAVET is held for direct admission to Class-VI and for lateral entry to Class-VII, VIII & IX in vacant seats (Category wise) in each Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State during the academic session 2026-27.

Candidates can call helpline no – 9861924807 – in case face any difficulty during the online registration for OAVET-2026 and OMAVET-2026 entrance exams.