Laser show on Day 2 of Bali Jatra showcases Odisha’s history and culture

Cuttack: The beautiful and mesmerising laser show in the winter evenings at the Gadgadia ground where Bali jatra is taking place has drawn the attention of many people. Along the Mahanadi banks the light and sound show seemed nothing less than a dream.

Commemorating the historical maritime trade of our forefathers, the Bali jatra is celebrated every year drawing lakhs of people and the neighbouring states to witness it. From giant wheels to petite stalls selling imitation jewellery, you name it and you find it at one place in Bali jatra. Regarded as the largest carnival in South east Asia, people wait eagerly to attend the fair.

“On the second day of Bali jatra yesterday, the laser show, showcased the thousand-year old heritage and culture of Odisha. The theme of yesterday’s laser show revolved around the reign of Markat Keshari, establishment of new Cuttack and ended with Srimandir establishment and sagas of Jagannath,” informed Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate, Cuttack.

