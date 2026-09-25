Large Tree Falls on Car in Koraput amid Heavy Rain, Vehicle Damaged, Watch

Advertisement

Koraput: Large tree falls on car in Koraput amid heavy rain. A car was completely damaged after a large tree fell on it during incessant rain in Koraput town in Odisha on Friday.

The incident took place in Brundaban Colony where the large tree came crashing down on a car parked by the roadside, reducing it to mangled remains.

On being informed, fire services personnel from Koraput reached the spot and cleared the road by cutting the tree. Efforts were made to pull out the car from under the fallen tree.

No casualty was reported as the car was parked at the time of the incident. Locals had gathered at the spot after hearing the loud noise.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with rain continuing to lash Koraput district, concerns have grown among residents over such incidents. Officials said weak trees and branches are at risk of falling due to rain and wind.

Watch the video here: