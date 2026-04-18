Large-scale IED blast planned, 4 terrorists arrested from Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar

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Bhubaneswar: Large-scale IED blasts had been planned, but busted as 4 terrorists were arrested from Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar.

The four radicalized youth who were arrested were from Maharashtra, Bihar, and Odisha. They were arrested for allegedly plotting terror activities under the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ module.

One of the accused, Sheikh Imran, was arrested from Bhubaneswar.

The group was reportedly using Telegram to radicalize and recruit new members. They were collecting funds through QR codes and bank accounts to finance jihadi activities.

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IED components were recovered from one of the accused. The agency said the accused had carried out recce of important locations, including Parliament House in Delhi and Ayodhya Ram Mandir. They had also promised to provide weapons and physical training to new recruits.

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Also read: Suspected terrorist arrested in Bhubaneswar