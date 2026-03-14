Large numbers of eagles seen flying over Jagannath temple, devotees believe it is a bad omen

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Puri: A convocation of eagles were seen flying over the Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri on Friday. The devotees and the locals are calling it a bad omen. This incident has triggered intense discussions among the devotees as well as the locals.

There have been instances of eagles flying over the Nilachakra of the temple before, but this is the first time that such a large number of eagles have been seen flying over the temple. So while some consider this an inauspicious sign, some say it is a recurring incident.

A few days ago, an eagle was seen perching atop the Nilachakra of Jagannath temple, triggering panic among devotees as they believe this is an indication of some disaster.

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The kite reportedly perched atop the ‘Patitapaban’ flag attached to the Neelachakra of Jagannath temple for a while before flying away.

An eagle had also perched atop the 12th century shrine in April last year. These incidents defy the popular belief that birds never fly over Jagannath temple.

So, the sighting of the birds over the temple on many occasions have triggered fear among the people of Odisha.