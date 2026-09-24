Landslide in Malkangiri amid Heavy Rain; 18 Villages Cut Off, Road Clearance Underway

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Malkangiri/Rayagada: Heavy rain triggered by deep depression has led to a landslide in Malkangiri district in Odisha on Thursday. The landslide occurred in the Bayapada area, where soil and debris from the ghat have slid onto the road, cutting off connectivity to 18 villages.

With mud piled up on the road, traffic movement has been affected. The administration has started road clearance work and is removing mud and stones from the stretch. Movement has been restricted on both sides of the ghat. Reports of landslides at multiple locations in Malkangiri district have also emerged.

Under the impact of the deep depression, Rayagada district is also witnessing continuous rain accompanied by gusty winds. Knee-deep water has accumulated on roads.

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Keeping the downpour in view, the district administration is on high alert. The Collector has directed all block BDOs and Tehsildars to remain vigilant. 11 landslide-prone hotspots have been identified. While drinking water and power departments are on alert, Fire Services and ODRAF teams have also been deployed.

On the other hand, water is flowing over the Panga and Sankarpur bridges in Telkoi of Keonjhar, affecting traffic in the area.