Landmine blast in Malkangiri of Odisha, 2 jawans critical

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, there has been a landline blast in Malkangiri district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Saturday. The violence is said to have been started by the Maoists in Dantewada of Malkangari district bordering Chhattisgarh.

Reports further said that, two jawans have been seriously injured in a landmine blast by Maoists in Budepally forest.

According to reports, the critical Jawans have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment. There are reports that the exchange of fire between the police and the maoists is still underway, dtailed reports awaited in this matter.