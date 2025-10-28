Landfall process of Cyclone “Montha” has commenced, to continue for next 3-4 hours: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of Cyclone “Montha” has commenced and is expected to continue for next 3-4 hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General (DG) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra today.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, the IMD DG said that the latest observations indicates that the landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” has commenced and the landfall process will continue for next 3-4 hours.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during next 3-4 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, he added.