Landfall process of Cyclone DANA completed, severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of Cyclone DANA completed a little ago. As per the hourly bulletin no. 16 on severe cyclonic strom ‘DANA” by IMD, the severe cyclonic storm has weakened into a cyclonic storm now. Here is the present position of the cyclone DANA as per the latest IMD bulletin on weather forecast in Odisha.

The severe cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as dana) moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha and lay centred near latitude 21.20° n and longitude 86.70°e at 0830 hrs of Indian Standard Time (IST) of today, the 25th october, about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamara.

The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone is about 80-90kmph gusting to 100kmph.

The landfall process has completed.

It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next 06 hours.

The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather Radar at Paradeep.

Watch the video here: