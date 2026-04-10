Land handed over for ISPRL Strategic Petroleum Reserve Project at Chandikhol

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Bhubaneswar: The land earmarked for the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) project at Chandikhol has been officially handed over, paving the way for the commencement of construction.

The project, which includes underground rock cavern storage with a capacity of 4.00 million metric tonnes, is set to become one of the largest strategic petroleum reserves in the country.

The initiative also involves an onshore pipeline from Paradip and a proposed offshore oil terminal through a Single Point Mooring (SPM).

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With an estimated investment of Rs. 4,377.46 crore, the Chandikhol reserve will be connected to the existing pipeline network serving major refineries.

The handover follows the signing of a MoU between ISPRL and the Government of Odisha on April 8, 2025.

Preparatory activities, including land survey, boundary demarcation, and pillar posting, have been completed as per schedule.

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